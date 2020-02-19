'Trump Krishna' From Telangana Urges Centre To Fulfill His Dream Of Meeting US President

Ahead of United States President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India, a die-hard fan of his, Bussa Krishna, has put forth an appeal to the Centre to fulfil his wish of meeting his idol. Krishna has stated that he wants relations between India and America to remain strong. He expressed his wish to meet the US President and requested the government to make his dream come true.

'Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life'

While speaking to news agency ANI in Jangaon town in Telangana, Bussa said, "I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work. I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true."

Bussa, however, is not just any fan but considers himself to be a devotee of the POTUS. He has even installed a 6-feet statue of the US President near his house and offers prayers daily. "I also carry his (Trump's) picture and before any work, I pray to him. He is like a God to me, that is the reason I had his statue built. It took almost a month and 15 labourers to build this statue," he said.

Krishna's residence is known as 'Trump House'

His friends have said that the villagers have started referring to him affectionately as 'Trump' Krishna, due to his devotion to the POTUS. "Although his real name is Bussa Krishna, after he started praying to Trump, all villagers started calling him Trump Krishna. Krishna's residence is known as Trump House here. The villagers never objected to it but appreciated his devotion," Ramesh Reddy, Bussa's friend said.

Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump will visit India on a two-day trip next week on February 24 to attend an event called “Namaste Trump,” which translates to “Greetings, Trump,” at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. With capacity for 1.1 lakh spectators, the Motera Stadium is expected to dislodge the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was similarly greeted with a “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston last September. Trump is also scheduled to take out a roadshow in Ahmedabad and visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.

(With agency inputs) (Image credits: ANI)