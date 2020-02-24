Donald Trump Lauds PM Modi, Says 'We Will Always Remember This Remarkable Hospitality'

Amid the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, United States President Donald Trump on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's remarkable hospitality. Trump said that PM Modi is an exceptional leader and it was an honour for him to visit the country. Trump also mentioned that after today's event India will hold a special place in America's heart.

Addressing the event Trump said, "This is such a great honour. Modi is an Exceptional leader, champion of India. It is an honour to be at this beautiful stadium. To the hundreds of thousands of citizens display of culture and 1.25 lakh people in Stadium, thank you for your welcome. We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts."

"PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough. Congratulations to PM for the achievement made under his leadership. PM is laying the foundation of the future India which very few can do," he added.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump and his delegation were received at the Ahmedabad airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thereafter, Donald Trump and his wife Melania headed to the Sabarmati Ashram, accompanied by the PM. After the PM guided them through the Ashram, they spun the charkha. Afterwards, they wrote in the visitor's book. PM Modi explained to them the significance of Gandhiji's three monkeys. Thereafter, as the cavalcade moved towards the Motera stadium, the roads were lined up with thousands of people.

Multiple engagements

The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

