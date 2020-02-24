The Debate
'Trump's Visit Aims To Build On India-US Strategic Interests': White House

General News

Ahead of US Presidents visit, Stephanie Grisham said that the aim of the visit is to build upon the strategic interests that Washington shares with New Delhi.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Melania Trump

Ahead of the much-anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to India, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Sunday said that the aim of the visit is to build upon the strategic interests that Washington shares with New Delhi. 

President Trump will be landing in Ahmedabad on February 24 around noon and will later proceed to the newly renovated Motera stadium where he will be taking part in a grand event and will address the 'Namaste Trump' event with PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Grisham stated that the President and the first lady are looking forward to a trip that will demonstrate the strong and enduring ties between the two countries.

Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

READ: Donald Trump says 'looking forward' to being in India as POTUS departs from White House

READ: Cong questions ahead of Trump visit non-essential: UP Dy CM

'Looking forward' to be in India, says Donald Trump

In a pre-departure statement, Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his 'friend' and said that he looks forward to being with 'millions and millions' of people during his 36-hour three-city visit of India beginning on Monday.

"I look forward to being with the people of India. We will be with millions and millions of people. I get along very well with the Prime Minister. He is a friend of mine. Prime Minister Modi told me this will be the biggest event they have ever had," Trump told reporters before embarking on his visit.

The US President and First Lady departed for their maiden two-day visit to India from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Sunday.

READ: Donald Trump calls PM Modi his 'friend' as he departs for India

READ: 'Honored to return to India': Ivanka Trump tweets ahead of two-day visit

Published:
COMMENT
