Trust, Development & Security Helped Curb Naxalism In Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel On I-Day

Raipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the three-pronged strategy of "trust, development and security" played a crucial role in effectively checking Naxalism in the state.

In his Independence Day address to the state after hoisting the national flag at the Police Parade ground in Raipur, Baghel also said the 'rural industrial park' project will be launched this year on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to strengthen the rural economy and improve the financial condition of poor families in villages.

Highlighting his government's schemes and steps taken for the welfare of tribals, he said 1,275 cases of various nature pending in courts against tribals were withdrawn resulting in their acquittal, and rules under the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act were recently enacted in the state.

“We have achieved success in containing Naxalism which we had received in legacy (from previous governments). This success is the victory of democratic beliefs and the three-pronged strategy of 'vishwas, vikas and surkasha' (trust, development and security) has played a crucial role in achieving it,” the CM said.

Chhattisgarh has been fighting the menace of Left Wing Extremism for more than three decades.

Baghel said his government has boosted the morale of police and other security forces by taking positive steps for their welfare in the last three-and-a-half years.

In 2018, the police force strength in the state was 75,125, which has now increased to 80,128, he said.

“The recruitment of 2,800 local youth is being done in the newly raised Bastar Fighters special force which will add strength to the security forces," he said.

Baghel said the state government has been developing gauthans (cow shelters) into rural industrial parks to provide additional means for livelihood to poor families.

“The project will be started from October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and in the first year, 300 rural industrial parks will be set up,” he added.

The state government has set up gauthans in villages under its ambitious Narva-Garva-Ghurva-Bari (rivulet, cow, compost pit, vegetable garden) scheme and is procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under the Godhan Nyay Yojna.

Last month, the state government started procuring cow urine under the scheme at Rs 4 per litre.

Baghel said his government has fulfilled its promise of making farming a profitable business.

“Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to give an input subsidy of Rs 9,000 per acre to farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna and so far Rs 13,000 crore has been given to farmers under the scheme in three years," he said. Under the Godhan Nyay Yojna, cow dung sellers, women self help groups and gauthan committees have been given Rs 312 crore in two years, while water cess to the tune of Rs 342 crore of more than 17 lakh farmers have been waived, the CM said.

The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for technical support for producing electricity from cow dung and efforts are also being made to manufacture oil paint and other products from cow dung, he said.

Under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojna' launched earlier this year, Rs 213 crore has been given to landless labourers in rural areas, Baghel said.

In the last three years, 2,230 new industrial units have been set up with an investment of Rs 21,494 crore where 41,000 people have got employment, he said.

The CM also said that land has been identified at 112 places in development blocks to set up food parks.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state has set a target of installing tap water connections to provide 55 litre water per person in rural areas to 56 lakh households by September 2023.

Out of it, so far 13.8 lakh tap connections have been provided, he said.