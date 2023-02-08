Trust Of People My Protective Shield, Opposition's Abuses Will Have No Impact: PM Modi In Lok Sabha

In a stinging attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the trust reposed by crores of people was his protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

"But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

The prime minister said people know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis. "How will they agree with your abuses and allegations," he told the Opposition.

"People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in the service of the people," Modi said.

BJP members broke into chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ as the prime minister listed out the public welfare initiatives of his government. Opposition members raised the slogan of ‘Adani, Adani’ to counter the BJP members.

Opposition MPs including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted the government while raising the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the debate.

The prime minister said the Opposition had wasted the past nine years in levelling baseless allegations instead of indulging in constructive criticism.

"When you lose elections, blame the EVMs, criticise the Election Commission, if the Supreme Court does not give a favourable verdict, criticise the apex court.

"If corruption is being probed, abuse the investigative agencies. If the Army displays valour, abuse the armed forces, level allegations against them. When there is talk of economic progress, criticise the RBI," Modi said.

"In the past nine years, compulsive criticism has replaced constructive criticism," the prime minister said.

He described the 10 years of UPA rule as India’s "lost decade".

"The decade before 2014 will always be remembered as 'The Lost Decade', but the decade of 2030 is India’s decade," Modi said.

"No one can forget the attacks of 2008. The lack of courage in acting against terrorism led to a bloodbath and the loss of lives of our innocent citizens. It's synonymous with the UPA's misrule," he said.

The prime minister said India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth.

He said President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone.

Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.