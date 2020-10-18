Truth Vs Lies In TRP Case: What Param Bir Singh Said About Republic & What Evidence Shows

As Republic Media Network exposed the lies of the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh yet again, with the confirmation of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) that there was never a case against the network and there was no malpractice or illegality found against it, shredding the campaign to pieces, here's a total look back at what Param Bir Singh had claimed and what the reality turned out to be at each turn.

What did Param Bir Singh claim?

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh addressing a press conference claimed to have busted a "racket of manipulation of TRP" and named Republic TV, along with two other Marathi channels. He said that four persons have been arrested including owners of both the Marathi channels -Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema. Param Bir Singh said that Mumbai Police has found that former employees of Hansa Research Group were paid to manipulate ratings in their favour. He also stated that Mumbai Police will further probe the matter and accounts of Republic TV may be frozen.

Param Bir Singh said in his press conference: "The charges that were filed on basis of the complaint of BARC and HANSA were of criminal breach of trust and cheating under section 409 and 420 of IPC. The complainant was from HANSA that works for BARC. The analytical report which BARC has submitted, in that the name of 'Republic TV' has come up, in which suspicious trends of TRP have been seen. When we questioned some customers who were manipulated, they admitted that they were given money to watch these channels. We have noted such people's statements in which they have confirmed so. Further probe is underway. As I told you, owners of fakt marathi and box cinema have been arrested. Now, as per the findings, there is a chance of the involvement of Republic TV staff, its promoters or Directors in this. Further investigation is being carried out against them."

Watch Arnab Goswami list point by point the mega malicious campaign against Republic

What did the Mumbai Police FIR accessed by Republic show?

Just six hours later, in a big twist that exposed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's witch-hunt against Republic TV, the FIR filed by the Mumbai police on October 6 showed the name of another channel and not Republic TV. Republic spoke to a key witness who was named in the FIR who confirmed that it was another channel that had allegedly offered money to panel homes where Bar-O-Meter is installed to allegedly manipulate TRPs, and again, did not name Republic TV at all.

Top lawyers throw weight behind Arnab Goswami, fume over Maha Assembly's fourth notice

What did the original complaint show?

Then, Republic TV accessed the report by the agency which filed the complaint that led to the FIR which showed the name of the other channel several times. The report described a routine audit uncovering that one of its employees happened to live at what was one of their panel homes, and what he had stated to the company's disciplinary board. The report described precisely how there was an attempt to allegedly manipulate the panel homes from which the measurement of TRPs is conducted, and named a particular channel multiple times, but not Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other Republic affiliate even once.

India Today Exposed: Full Hansa Report Lays Bare India Today's Alleged TRP Malpractices

What did the BARC email to Republic Media Network show?

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has now confirmed that there was never a case against the network and there was no malpractice or illegality found against it. Republic Media Network’s CEO Vikas Khanchandani wrote an email to BARC on October 16, 2020, requesting it to "confirm in the public domain" that the "BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outliers Media Pvt. Ltd)". In response to Vikas Khanchandani's email, BARC responded on October 17, 2020, by thanking the network for their "faith in the internal mechanisms of BARC" and said that "if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response." Thus, this e-mail proves that BARC did not allege any malpractice against the Republic Media Network, and yet, the Mumbai Police Commissioner floated a factually-bereft campaign against it, which has been comprehensively exposed at every turn.

BARC Email Shreds Param Bir Singh's TRP Case Lies Against Republic; False Campaign Exposed