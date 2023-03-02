‘Truth Will Prevail’: Gautam Adani After SC Sets Up Expert Panel To Probe Hindenburg Row

After the Supreme Court formed a six-member expert committee on the Adani-Hindenburg row, Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani welcomed the top court’s order and said that it would bring justice in the matter in a time-bound manner. He further stated, “Truth will prevail.”

Hailing the apex court’s decision, Gautam Adani took to Twitter and wrote, “The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time-bound manner. The truth will prevail.”

The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail. — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 2, 2023

Adani’s comments came after the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 2 formed an expert committee to probe the allegations made by the US short-seller Hindenburg's report against the Adani Group.

Hindenburg row to be probed

Hearing the petitions pertaining to the Hindenburg report, the Supreme Court on March 2 set up an expert committee to probe the matter involving the Adani Group. The expert committee will be headed by retired judge Abhay Manohar Sapre and will include veteran bankers KV Kamath and OP Bhat, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, OP Bhat and retired Justice JP Devdhar.

Pronouncing the order, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the market regulator SEBI should complete its ongoing investigation in two months and file a status report on the violation of rules and whether there was any manipulation in the stock prices. The expert committee will suggest changes and measures to strengthen the existing frameworks and will investigate the Adani row.

Adani Vs Hindenburg

After the Adani Group called off its fully subscribed FPO on February 1, the Hindenburg Research's report alleged the Businessman Gautam Adani-led Group was in stock price manipulation and accounting fraud, among other abuses. However, the Adani Group maintained that the accusations made against it were to malign the company's image in public.

Terming the allegations 'malicious', the group reportedly hired the leading defence law firm Wachtell in its battle against Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group also consulted senior lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to advise it on how to stem the crisis.