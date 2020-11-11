'Truth Wins Against All Odds', Says Ashoke Pandit As SC Grants Bail To Arnab Goswami

"A bruised lion is fiercer than a roaring lion," wrote filmmaker Ashoke Pandit soon after Supreme Court ordered the release of Arnab Goswami. The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Pandit also wrote that that 'ultimately truth wins against all odds."

When #ArnabGoswami was battling the state excess his cubs held on to the fort, gathering a mass support from the entire country. Congrats team @republic @Republic_Bharat your hard work has paid off. Ultimately truth wins against all odds.#Arnabisback #SCGrantsBailToArnab — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 11, 2020

SC Grants interim bail

The court said that the Raigad police should ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab Goswami forthwith.

The top court said that the detailed judgment recording the reasons for the order will be released later. The bench was hearing Arnab's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea and demanding quashing of FIR against him by the Mumbai Police.

A two-judge bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee highlighted the importance of personal liberty and also sent out a message to the High Courts across the country.

Arnab's plea hearing in SC

During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud pointed out that a case of abetment cannot be made if active incitement and encouragement are not involved.

The SC asked, "If money is owed to a person, is that a case of Abetment to suicide?" Highlighting personal liberty, the top Court further asked, "Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and that's a matter of investigation but is not paying up money Abetment to suicide? It will be a Travesty of justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending?"

When the lawyers at the opposite side argued, that the top court shouldn't interfere as the matter is pending in the sessions court, the SC bench said, "Technicality cannot be a ground to deny someone personal liberty. This is not a case of terrorism." Terming that if Courts do not interfere in the case, it will be injustice, the Supreme Court bench noted, "Travelling to the path of destruction if the court does not interfere today. Whatever be his ideology, lest I don't even watch his channel but if in this case, constitutional courts do not interfere today - we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably."

The Supreme Court also came down heavily on action taken by the Maharashtra government against Arnab, as narrated by Senior advocate Harish Salve in the top court. "Our democracy is extraordinarily resilient. Governments must ignore all this. This is not the basis on which elections are fought."

