Truth Wins! Republic Is Vindicated As Mega Conspiracy Against It Stands Exposed

It has come to our knowledge that the notorious ex-police officer Sachin Vaze, who was handling the TRP case has made a statement before the Enforcement Directorate and said he was acting under the political instructions of the Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This is part of a statement recorded on 19 June, 2021, 21 June, 2021 and 11 July 2021 under the provisions of Sub-Section (2) & (3) of Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Fundamentally, the campaign against Republic has been established as the biggest misuse and abuse of public office against any Indian media organisation. The facts in the public domain ultimately prove that the case against Republic was false, concocted, fabricated, malicious, and aimed at targeting India's leading news network in a conspiratorial manner.

Further, Sachin Vaze has also made a statement as part of the same document saying that he had been given clear political instructions to carry out the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network. This conclusively highlights the degree of conspiracy against India's leading news network, a point we have always made in the courts and which now stands proven.

It is conclusively established that there was an overt and deep vendetta-driven misuse of public office to fix and frame Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief. In light of the malicious and outright abuse of public office, Republic Media Network is considering all its legal options against all those who participated and were complicit in the conspiracy and amplification of the fabrications.

The Republic Media Network demands that strict action should be taken against all those who participated in this conspiracy and executed the vendetta-driven campaign. The Republic Media Network calls upon all other members of the media who participated in this malicious conspiracy by amplifying the fabrications against Republic to introspect on their role and do some serious soul-searching. It does not behove anybody in the media to knowingly play along with conspirators who target the news media, only because it suits their corporate or ideological agenda.

The Republic Media Network thanks its millions of viewers and supporters across the country and the world for their unwavering and growing support for which we are deeply indebted.

Satyamev Jayate!

Jai Hind!