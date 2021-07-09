TS Tirumurti Emphasises On Localisation Of SDGs At UN To Achieve 2030 Agenda

Speaking under the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda, India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti on July 8 explained that there is no "one size fits all" approach for localization of SDG. However, countries can share experiences and learn from one another while implementing the agenda, added Tirumurti. The Agenda has been efforts with a global effort to mobilize actions and commitments to achieve clean, affordable energy for all by 2030.

The Permanent Representative further questioned that how can localization of SDGs contribute to Leaving no one behind and added the issue of the Global Pandemic. As per Tirumurti, the international community has to work together as the COVID-19 virus has disrupted the "Decade of Action" and all countries, especially vulnerable ones, need to ensure their enhanced course on the 2030 SDG Agenda."

The Indian representative positively mentioned his thoughts on 'smooth' implementation of the agenda.

"I am convinced that due to the localization efforts we are undertaking, our path to implementing the 2030 Agenda will be relatively smooth even in the face of the pandemic," added Tirumurti.

Importance of localisation of SDG goals

While stressing on the localization of SDG, Tirumurti explained that breaking down goals and implementation to sub-national and local levels is the only way to succeed in achieving SDG targets as it allows developing local solutions to local challenges by empowering provincial and local levels of government. Citing the example of India's Aspirational Districts Programme which focuses on 112 of India's most developmentally challenged districts across five sectors such as health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and skill development, the PR explained why localization is important.

India's Aspirational Districts Programme

Focusing on the areas of the 'Champions of Change' dashboard, the programme involves the real-time monitoring of 49 indicators across five regions. Every month a district is rewarded as best performing area based on the ranks which further encourages technical and administrative capacities of the districts through collaboration with development partners for providing technical expertise and skills training.

In June 2021, UNDP had recognized the campaign as a successful global model of "local area development" by leveraging local structures of governance with multi-stakeholder partnerships, to ensure that localization of the SDGs becomes a reality. Tirumurti, in his address, praised the programme by adding that despite Global Pandemic it was a great success.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)