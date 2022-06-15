TS Tirumurti Meets QUAD UN Ambassadors; Discusses Ways To Tackle Global Challenges

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti met with UN ambassadors from the QUAD nations-- Australia, Japan, and the United States, in New York, on Wednesday, June 15. Tirumurti visited Ambassadors Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the US, Mitch Fifield of Australia, and Kimihiro Ishikane of Japan and discussed ways to improve the rules-based international order. According to an ANI report, all four countries have the characteristics of being democratic countries with mutual interests in unrestricted marine trade and security.

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, “Following the QUAD Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, @UN Ambassadors from the QUAD (Australia, India, Japan & the United States) met again in New York today.” He further highlighted that they have addressed and discussed ways to bolster UN efforts to tackle global issues.

Despite reports that China and Russia are getting closer, the US has intended to increase "cooperation, engagement, strategic and economic ties" with its QUAD allies. As the struggle between China and the QUAD nations continues, finding inventive opportunities to involve in ways that limit risk will be crucial, ANI reported.

QUAD nations reaffirmed they will confront challenges posed by Beijing

In addition to this, earlier in the month of February, the QUAD nations reaffirmed that they would confront the challenges posed by Beijing through international law, particularly those contained in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). In the wake of Beijing's meddling in the South and East China Seas, the leaders had asserted that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue would always recognise international law, peace, as well as security in the maritime domain, which supports the Indo-Pacific's growth and prosperity while speaking at a joint press conference after a back-to-back meeting with the ministers of the QUAD countries.

In a statement, the nations said, “We are determined to deepen engagement with regional partners, including through capacity-building and technical assistance, to strengthen maritime domain awareness; protect their ability to develop offshore resources consistent with UNCLOS; ensure freedom of navigation and overflight; combat challenges, such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and promote the safety and security of sea lines of communication," as per media reports.

Furthermore, the QUAD members share a vision of an Indo-Pacific region that is open and free. Each is active in the development and economic initiatives, as well as marine domain awareness and security. According to an ANI report, it is just one of many ways for India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to connect, and it should not be viewed as exclusive. There is widespread agreement that the QUAD will not engage in military action against any country. Nonetheless, China's strategic establishment has dubbed it an "Asian NATO" in the making.

The QUAD notion received a boost from former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Confluence of Two Seas" address to the Indian Parliament. This acknowledged India's economic progress, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @ambtstirumurti/Twitter)