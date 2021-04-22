TTD Declares Anjanadri In Tirumala As The Birthplace Of Lord Hanuman; Provides 'evidence'

Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have announced that Anjanadri Hillock is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The announcement was made on the occasion of Rama Navami on Wednesday. The TTD said that it has concrete evidence based on research to support the claim.

Prof Muralidhara Sharma, the Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University presented mythological, epigraphical, scientific, literary and geological evidence and said Anjanadri is Anjaneya Swamy or Lord Hanuman’s birthplace as it is mentioned in 12 Puranas.

Excerpts from legends

The Valmiki Ramayana mentions that since Hanuman was born to Anjana on these sacred mountains after penance, he attained the name Anjaneya, while the hillock got the name Anjanadri. Rock inscriptions at Srivari Temple of 1491 and 1545 also mention Anjanadri as Hanuman’s birthplace. Anjanadri Mahatyam, a book available at London Library also validates the same.

Counterclaims

However, some historians argue that there are five other places that claim the origin of Hanuman. These include:

A hillock near Anjanadri at Hampi in Karnataka. However, scholars of Kannada University here affirmed that there is no material evidence to prove the claim. Anjan village, 21 km from Gumla district headquarter in Jharkhand. Anjan mountain in Navsari region of Gujarat. Kaithal region in Haryana Anjaneri, 7 km from Triambakeswar in Nashik district of Maharashtra

Historians contend that the Hampi was popularly known as Kishkinda in legends and Puranas and that Hanuman could have gone to Hampi from Tirumala, which was just 363 km away. They also noted that Hampi was 1,240 km from Gumla in Jharkhand, 1,626 km from Kaithal of Haryana and 616 km from Maharashtra. But they ruled those possibilities and suggested that migration to Hampi is feasible.

TTD claims to have concrete evidence

TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said the team of pandits worked hard to bring out concrete evidence to present a 22-page report which will be soon displayed on their website. He said that other states are making claims based only on local beliefs. They do not have any evidence to prove that theirs is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Reddy added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit congratulated the Pandit team that worked for four months on Hanuman's birthplace. Ayodhya is Sri Rama's birthplace while Anjanadri is Anjaneya's, he said.