Tukde Tukde Gang Breaking CPI's Palakkad Unit Apart, Says BJP After Mass Resignation 

Mass resignations continue in the Communist Party of India (CPI) Palakkad unit reflecting a deepening of unease and sectarianism in the party. Seven branch secretaries, two bank directors, and two panchayat members resigned on Sunday. The collective resignation is in protest against the demotion of the Nenmara constituency secretary and CPI MLA CPI MLA Muhammad Muhsin.

They submitted their resignations to various local secretaries and constituency secretaries. Nenmara local secretary, nine branch secretaries, and three branch secretaries of Elavanchery have also resigned from the party.

Earlier, Muhammad Muhsin, who represents the Pattambi constituency, tendered his resignation from the CPI district council. His move came following his demotion from the party district executive committee to the district council. The reason cited was that the party found him involved in factionalism.

A section of CPI leaders had filed a complaint to the state leadership blaming them for approving all decisions made by the district leadership. Several complaints were raised by the faction within the CPI including allegations of acting in a vindictive manner against those who question decisions and not paying heed to various complaints leveled against some of its members, even when provided with proof.

Reports of factionalism within Palakkad CPI

"Many resignations are happening without informing the party. We have communicated the situation here to the state leadership, " stated CPI district secretary K P Suresh Raj to the media. He alleged that some of its leaders, including the MLA, were trying to create divisions within the party. "The MLA was demoted on the (basis of a) report submitted by a three-member committee constituted by the state leadership," he added.

Along with Muhsin, the CPI leadership had also demoted Pattambi constituency secretary Subhash and district committee member Kodiyil Ramakrishnan.

'Price for accommodating Tukde Tukde gang'

Reacting to the crisis within CPI, BJP state committee member from Palakkad Sandeep Warrier said, "The current imbroglio is the organisation due to CPI welcoming urban naxals into its fold...Now, the party is paying the brunt for it." Muhsin is said to have been the vice president of CPI student wing AISF and a hostel mate of Kanhaiya Kumar.

"Kanhaiya Kumar who became a hero for the CPI went to Congress. Muhsin, who was part of the JNU Tukde Tukde Gang is now been demoted by the party. The party's internal strife is the price they are paying for taking in the urban naxals to its fold for petty political gain," he said.

Explaining the situation in Palakakd, the BJP leader stated that the CPI has some tall leaders from the district who became renowned due to past struggles. He also stated areas like Pattambi and Mannarkad are CPI strongholds. "The CPI chief minister PK Vasudevan Nair had taken a strong stand against naxals. But, after the JNU strife, the party took in many of these urban Naxals (in)to its fold. That's what the party is paying for now," he remarked.

Meanwhile, a party insider told Republic Digital that the sympathizers of KP Suresh Raj, who was elected as the district secretary, have a power tussle with E Ismail-led group within the party. The Ismail group felt that its supporters were being brought down the rung.