At the Republic Bharat Summit, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The Union Minister highlighted several ongoing issues and made observations like India is heading towards development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, CAA misused for political benefit, and also spoke about the Tukde-Tukde gang, and the Delhi Liquorgate scam.

At the beginning of his speech, the Union Minister stated that every Indian should prioritise their own nation before anything in his or her life. "When I became the Youth president, I had undertaken an 'India First' program to Jammu and Kashmir when stones were pelted against our security forces. I also carried out a march from Kolkata to Srinagar's Lal Chowk to abolish Articles 370 and 35(A). We weren't allowed to hoist the Tricolour. Now, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, the abrogation of Article 370 happened and now we can hoist the Tricolour anywhere."

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so. And Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of India. Either today or tomorrow, it will become a part of India," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Centre in favour of freedom of expression: Anurag Thakur

Speaking about the I&B Ministry, he said, "We are in favour of freedom of expression. But sometimes if Lakshman Rekha is crossed, the government doesn't do anything. Most of the issues are resolved via bodies. But after the advent of digital media, a new challenge arose, there are opportunities as well as challenges. There were some people who tried to spread fake propaganda and attempted to divide the country through fake web portals and YouTube channels. The I&B ministry didn't stop there and banned more than 102 YouTube channels and web portals that were involved in Anti-national activities."

On being asked if there is any need to separate Nationalism from Journalism, Anurag Thakur said, "Every Indian should be a nationalist. The way we look at the country has changed and the way work is done has also changed. What couldn't happen in 60 years happened in 8 years." He also took a dig at Congress stating that BJP has always claimed 'Nation First, party second, and self last' but for some people, it's 'family first, party next, and nation is last."

Anurag Thakur on CAA and Tukde-Tukde gang

Union Minister Anurag Thakur further said, "Truth cannot be suppressed. Some try to spread untruths and this causes fear and this is what happened during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest. Rumours were spread that people will lose citizenship. Some political parties and media channels tried to take advantage in a bid to create a rift within society. This topic became the hub of politics. These kinds of issues affect the development of the country."

"As far as the Tukde Tukde gang is concerned, they are the ones who used to put posters in JNU, and raised anti-national slogans, and today are a part of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The Union Minister hailed the achievement of the BJP-led Central government and slammed the negative portrayal of India on the global platform. "Under Modi government, our country is surging ahead despite and during the COVID-19 pandemic. GST collections are rising. We have overcome the British, who ruled us, to become the 5th biggest economy," the Union Minister said.

Anurag Thakur on Delhi Liquor scam

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the kingpin of the Delhi Liquorgate is Arvind Kejriwal and the prime accused number 1 is Manish Sisodia. The Liquor policy was opposite to what was advised which clearly exposes that the AAP government was planning to do a scam, to earn money for Punjab and Goa elections. In these 30 days, he has not been able to take out three minutes to answer our questions.

