Tulip Garden In J&K Opens For Visitors, PM Modi Urges People To Visit 'scenic Festival'

Kickstarting tourism in Kashmir, Asia's largest tulip garden will be open for the public from Thursday, March 25. Located on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains in Srinagar, the garden was known as Siraj Bagh and was opened in 2008 by then chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle as he urged citizens to pay a visit to the ‘scenic’ Tulip garden. “Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he wrote.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom”. According to the reports by ANI, last year in March the garden was prepared for the visitors by the department of floriculture.

Tulip garden now open for visitors

While speaking to PTI, Tulip Garden incharge Inam Rehman Sofi said, “The garden will be thrown open for public on Thursday”. He further told that the department planted nearly 15 lakh bulbs of different varieties this year. He said, “The garden has so far achieved a bloom of about 25 per cent”.

The Tourism Department has planned a cultural programme at the garden in the first week of next month. The main aim is to set up the give another choice to tourists and to advance the tourism season. The garden remained closed last year due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Floriculture Department has put in the safety measures to ensure the implementation of social distancing. According to the reports by PTI, an official said that no visitor in the garden will be allowed without face masks. Also, thermal scanners and sanitisers have been installed at the garden.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@NarendraModi)