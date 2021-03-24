Tumkur Dalit Couple Made To Remove Baby's Remains From Grave; Told It's Not A Burial Place

A married Dalit couple from the Tumkur district of Karnataka was not permitted to bury their four-month-old daughter's mortal remains on Sunday after the baby lost her life due to a respiratory infection. As per reports, the factory owners of the land where the couple wanted to bury their daughter, refused the latter to conduct the burial, saying that it is not a burial ground.

The incident took place in the Koratgere taluk of Tumkur. As an elderly man was going to bury the infant's body, surrounded by nearly seven to eight relatives and family members, a security guard was seen interrupting the burial midway and asked to stop the burial as the land belongs to the factory. There is no other proper burial area in the village. The villagers staying nearby said that this was an unusual case as other people have been using the same factory land for burying their loved ones for several years.

A Dalit Family Assaulted In Rajasthan

In another such case in Rajasthan, a Dalit family was allegedly assaulted last week in Pali district after they lodged a complaint against some upper caste people of their village, alleging life threat.

Four people were held on Saturday evening in connection with the incident, which took place at Sirana village in the district on Friday, according to police. Police have booked the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Pali SP Kalu Ram Rawat had said. After the incident, a member of the family had made a video, narrating their plight. The police action came after the video surfaced on social media. Ashok Meghwal alleged in the video that some men belonging to the upper caste attacked his mother Daili Devi and pregnant sister Lalita Devi over a land dispute. Commenting on the case, SP Rawat said, “We have arrested four people and searches are being conducted to arrest the other accused named in the FIR. We have also provided security to the family.” The other side also filed an FIR against Meghwal’s family, accusing them of theft and other petty offenses.

