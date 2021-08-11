Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao Assumes Office As Kamma Corporation Chairman

Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao has been sworn in as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation at Dhanekula Kalyanamandapam. Transportation and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah ( Nani) administered the oath of office to Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation.

After taking charge, Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao thanked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for showing confidence by giving him the post. He said that he would strive and put his all efforts into the development of the Kamma Community. He said he would ensure all the welfare schemes of the government are delivered to the low-income families of the Kamma Community.

Addressing the gathering, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao said that Chief Minister has set up Kamma Corporation to uplift poor families of Kamma Community and reminded them that welfare schemes are being implemented irrespective of caste, creed, and religion across the state.

Image Credit: Republic World