Tunisha Attempted Suicide Before? TV Actor's Mother Blames Accused Sheezan For 'cheating'

The mother of deceased TV actress Tunisha Sharma made a massive claim against her daughter's co-star aka former boyfriend Sheezan Mohammad Khan. She alleged that Khan betrayed Tunisha as he was already involved with some other girl, demanding stern punishment against him.

Notably, Tunisha Sharma on Saturday was allegedly found hanging in the restroom on the sets of the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul serial that she was working on. Following this, the deceased actress' former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested under abetment to suicide case and has been sent to police custody by the court.

In the video, the mother alleged, "Sheezan betrayed my daughter Tunisha, promised to marry her, and later broke up with her. He was already dating some other girl and still kept Tunisha involved and used her for months. My only request is that Sheezan needs to be punished as I have lost my child. I would like to thank the media for their cooperation".

Inside details of Tunisha Sharma's death probe

Republic TV accessed the inside details of Tunisha's death probe and the confession given by the accused Sheezan to police during interrogation. According to police sources, Sheezan said that Tunisha has earlier also tried to commit suicide but he save her and informed her mother about it. He further said at the day of the incident when Tunisha didn't come on set he along with people broke the door and saw her hanging.

As per police sources, Sheezhan said that a few days before, Tunisha had tried to commit suicide but at that time he somehow saved her. He claimed that he informed her mother about it and asked her to take special care of her. The accused further disclosed in his statement that Tunisha did not eat or even drink anything since the day before the suicide.

He claimed that he tried to feed her on the set that day but she didn't eat anything that day too. After which he left for the shoot and asked her to join him on the set to which Tunisha replied, "I will come in some time." After which Sheezhan got busy with his work and when Tunisha did not return, he himself went and knocked on the door of the makeup room. When there was no response, Sheezan along with the other people broke the door and saw her hanging. They immediately took her to the hospital where the doctor declared her dead. He thought that Tunisha would survive but she didn't.