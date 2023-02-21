Tunisha Death Case: Accused Sheezan Files Bail Plea, Case To Be Heard On Feb 23

In the Tunisha Sharma death case, accused Sheezan Khan filed a bail plea before Vasai Court, Mumbai. The case will be heard on Thursday, February 23.

The petitioner (Sheezan Khan) argued that since the chargesheet has been filed and the police investigation is complete, he should be granted bail.

The Waliv Police filed a 524-page charge sheet on February 16, against the accused actor Sheezan.

Tunisha's family sought a meeting with the secretary of the Home Ministry and pleaded for the suicide case of her daughter to be handled by a fast-track court. Following the accusation of abetment to suicide by the late actress’ mother, actor Sheezan Khan has been in judicial custody.

Tunisha’s Suicide case

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha Sharma, who had starred alongside Sheezan Khan in the Hindi television series Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, was discovered hanged in the restroom on the set of the show in Vasai, Mumbai. The mother of Tunisha Sharma alleges in the FIR that Sheezan “used" her under the guise of marriage, as both co-actors were in a relationship. She has also accused Sheezan's family of attempting to separate Tunsiha from her relatives and of attempting to 'convert' Tunsiha to their religion.