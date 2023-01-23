Tunisha Sharma Case: Accused Sheezan Khan Files Bail Application, Seeks To Quash FIR

In a development to the death case of actress Tunisha Sharma, the accused Sheezan Khan has filed a bail petition in the Bombay High Court and has also asked to quash the FIR registered against him in another application. The court has decided to hear the plea on January 30.

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on December 24

21-year-old Tunisha Sharma, who was acting in the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. She was in a relationship with Khan but they broke up later.

Sheezan Khan held after a complaint against him by Tunisha's mother

On the very next day, actor Tunisha Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan was arrested after a case was registered against him on the complaint of Tunisha's mother.

The FIR was filed by the Waliv police in Mumbai against Sheezan Khan under Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tunisha's mother made some shocking statements on 30 December 2022 and revealed what her daughter was going through before she committed suicide.

She accused Sheezan of hitting her daughter when she found out that he was cheating on her. Tunisha came to know about this through Sheezan's WhatsApp chats, claimed her mother. She even said that Sheezan broke up with her daughter after she found out he was involved with someone else.

Maharashtra court rejects actor Sheezan Khan's bail application

On January 13, a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunish Sharma after advocate Tarun Sharma, who was representing Tunisha’s family, claimed that Khan’s mother was also involved in the matter.

The bail plea of the 28-year-old was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande and is currently under judicial custody.