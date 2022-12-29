Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police To Record Statements Of Actor's Mother And Uncle Today

As the investigation into the Tunisha Sharma death case progresses further, the deceased actor's mother and maternal uncle Pawan Sharma will record their statement to the Waliv police of Maharashtra on Thursday, December 29. Apart from them, Tunisha's maternal aunt will also give her statement to the police on Thursday.

Notably, on Wednesday, the Waliv police summoned Tunisha's mother, uncle, aunt and her driver to record their statements in connection with the death of the Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor. Tunisha's mother will also record her statement to the police, however, it is not yet clear whether she will give her statement on Thursday or Friday as her health is not in good condition. According to the sources, police may record her statement at her home.

Tunisha Sharma's uncle speaks to Republic

Speaking to Republic, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma said that it's early to call the actor's death a suicide and there should be an investigation from the murder angle as well.

"Tunisha had told her mother that Sheezan was having relationships with other girls and that’s why there were issues between them. This is what the police have said in their remand copy," Pawan Sharma said.

Narrating the ordeal, he said, "We got a call that Tunisha’s health is not fine, you come to the hospital. Tunisha’s mother reached there and within 10 minutes, I also arrived there. But till then, she was dead. So we don’t know what happened to her before that... What I have heard is that Sheezan was the first one who saw her hanging in the make-up room and he was the one who brought her to the hospital. So calling it suicide is too early."

"Since he is changing his statements and also deleted chats, there should be an investigation from the murder angle also," Tunisha's uncle told Republic.

When asked about the time they got the call from the set on Tunisha, Pawan said, “At around 4:30 PM, Tunisha’s mother got a call. She then called me. I also got to know that they took 1 hour to take Tunisha from her shooting set to the hospital. The hospital is not far. It’s around 3-4 km away from the set. Why not they took her to the nearby hospital? That’s why we are demanding there should be an investigation."

"15 days before her suicide, there was a fight between them. Tunisha suffered a panic attack and we took her to the hospital. She told us then that she was betrayed, she was cheated," Tunisha's uncle revealed.