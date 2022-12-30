Tunisha Sharma's Family Shares New Details On Actor's Death; 'This Could Also Be A Murder'

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma made explosive allegations on Friday, December 30, when she revealed new details about what her late daughter was going through. Tunisha (20) was found hanging in the restroom of her latest TV serial on December 24 and was declared brought dead when she was rushed to the hospital. Her death case became more sensitive when Tunisha's mother accused the late actress' ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of hurting and cheating her, which forced her to take the extreme step.

Tunisha's mother, along with her maternal uncle Pawan Sharma, also appeared on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, where she made several new revelations about the relationship between her daughter and Sheezan.

#JusticeForTunisha | Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma and uncle Pawan Sharma are on-air with Arnab on The Debate. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/I6ExiOPeff — Republic (@republic) December 30, 2022

Mother makes new revelations in Tunisha death case

Tunisha's mother accused Sheezan of hitting her daughter when she found out that he was cheating on her. Tunisha came to know about this through Sheezan's WhatsApp chats, according to her mother. She even said that Sheezan broke up with her daughter after she found out he was involved with someone else.

"Whatever he has done with Tunisha, he should definitely get punished for it. He first became friends with Tunisha, then cheated on her and broke up because he had a relationship with some other girl," Tunisha's mother said. "And the day he broke up with her, he slapped her because Tunisha had checked his phone," she further said. When Tunisha confronted Sheezan over the chats, he said "I don't have any relation with you. Do whatever you want," according to her mother.

When asked if Tunisha committed suicide because of her break-up, her mother said that it could be possible because may be she could not bear it. "You can call it a suicide but it can also be a murder. This is also one of my points," she said. Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma revealed that Sheezan introduced the actor with his family and was getting too much involved in adapting their ways.

Her mother recalled as to how Tunisha complained about Sheezan's mother sharing details about his son's girlfriends and how disturbed she got. "She started speaking Urdu, wearing hijab and it was like she got disconnected from her mother," her uncle said. While talking to the press earlier in the day, her mother accused Sheezan that of convincing Tunisha to change her religion.

Image: Republic World