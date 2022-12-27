'Tunisha Was Reserved, Spoke Sparingly In Her Last Days': 'Ali Baba' Assistant Director

Amid the ongoing investigation in the late actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, Republic TV spoke to the Assistant Director of "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" serial to get more details regarding the relationship she shared with her co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan. Stating that Tunisha and Sheezan were really close, the Assistant Director of their show revealed that the actress was talking very less in the last few days.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Assistant Director of Tunisha's show said, "She use to always look happy. She always had a smile on face. However, since last few days she was talking very less. Sheezan and Tunisha used to stay together most of the time. Despite different rooms, they used to spend most of the time together. In fact, they used to always lock their room from inside."

"As an Assistant Director when I used to knock on their room in order to call them for the scenes, Sheezan use to get angry with me. They both were really attached to each other. In fact, on days when both were not present on the sets, they use to talk to each other via video conferencing," she added.

Sheezan's confession in Tunisha death case

Revealing the reason behind their break-up, Sheezan Khan on Monday made a huge confession in the Tunisha Sharma death case. During the interrogation, the actor confessed that they broke up because both his and Tunisha's family did not agree to their marriage.

It has also been learnt that the police will also record the statements of the members of both families. So far, 17 statements have been recorded by the Waliv Police and more people are likely to be summoned in the case.

"We are investigating on the lines of her (Tunisha) mother's allegations. We are calling relevant people to record the statement. We are verifying the claim by Sheezan that she tried committing suicide. He is not disclosing the exact reason for suicide. He is giving statements but we are not satisfied. He said that they had lunch together and later he went for a shoot," sources in the police said.

Earlier on December 24, actress Tunisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging in the restroom of her show "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul". Following this, the deceased actress' former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested under the abetment to suicide case and was sent to police custody by the court.