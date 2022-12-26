Tunisha's Death A Matter Of Love Jihad, Claims Maharashtra Min; Demands Strict Law

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan made a big statement claiming that the TV actress Tunish Sharma's death case is a matter of Love Jihad. He stated that several such cases are being reported and the Maharashtra government is deliberating to come up with a strict law.

'It is a matter of Love Jihad': Girish Mahajan on Tunisha Sharma's death

The BJP minister's remarks came in connection with the death of actress Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging in the restroom on the sets of the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul serial that she was working on. Following this, the deceased actress' co-star aka former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested under abetment to suicide case and has been sent to police custody by the court.

Girish Mahajan said, "It has just come to light that Tunisha Sharma's death is a matter of Love Jihad and a thorough investigation should be done. These sorts of incidents are increasing day by day and a strict law needs to be brought to control the issue. Our government is mulling over it".

#BREAKING | Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan claims TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case is a matter of 'love jihad' and police are investigating the case. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/UHJlkOQMTF — Republic (@republic) December 26, 2022

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also pitched for a strict law against Love Jihad in the interest of women in connection with the Sharddha Walkar case. "Love Jihad cases are increasing and the occurrence of it can be seen on a large scale in Maharashtra. An appropriate decision will be taken in the interest of women after studying laws on 'love jihad' made by other state governments."

Sheezan Was Harassing Tunisha For 10-15 Days: Victim's Uncle

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Sunday, Tunisha's uncle confirmed that the 20-year-old was being harassed by her former boyfriend for the last 10-15 days. Notably, the FIR filed by the police revealed that the two were in a relationship and broke up around 15 days before Tunisha's death. The FIR also mentioned that the late actor was distressed following her breakup and this might have forced her to take the extreme step.

While her uncle said that he did not know if Tunisha was tense or what the couple fought over, he said that the actor suddenly decided to end her relationship. "She only knew him for the last two or three months," he further revealed. Sheezan has been booked by the Waliv police in Mumbai under Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he will present in court on December 26.

Sheezan's mobile phone and laptop have been seized and sent them for forensic examination, the sources said, adding that he is not cooperating with the police.

The last rites of the late actor, on the other hand, will be performed on December 27, her uncle told Republic Media Network. Meanwhile, the post-mortem of Tunisha's body was done at JJ hospital on Sunday morning and final reports said her death was due to hanging, per Vasai police sources. Besides, the body viscera have been preserved and their examination will reveal if there is any other reason for her death.