Tunisha's Uncle Seeks Probe Into Role Of Sheezan’s Kin; Urges Hearing In Fast-track Court

The late television actor Tunisha Sharma's uncle, Pawan Sharma, claimed on Wednesday that Tunisha’s family has asked the police to look into the possibility that Sheezan Khan's family played a part in her death.

“We went to the Home department and urged them to shift the case to a fast-track court soon. We also requested that the other family members of Sheezan Khan, who were involved in this conspiracy, be investigated as well,” said Tunisha’s uncle.

The Tunisha Sharma case

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha was found hanging on the sets of her popular television programme "Alibaba- Dastaan-e-Kabul." On December 25, her boyfriend and co-star, Sheezan Khan was detained on suspicion of abetment to suicide.

According to reports, Tunisha and Sheezan separated 15 days before she allegedly committed herself.

“Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died,” said the court’s statement.

Tunisha was suffering from depression: Reports

A few months before her demise, Sharma reportedly underwent hospitalisation after experiencing anxiety attacks and also battled depression and anxiety throughout 2018.

Sheezan had previously filed a bail petition with the Bombay High Court on January 23 in addition to a separate motion to overturn the FIR that had been brought against him.

On January 13, the TV actor's bail request was denied by the Maharashtra Vasai Court. Owing to this Sheezan has been in judicial custody.

However, Sheezan’s family asserts that the late actor's mother had wrongly implicated him in the case and that Tunisha had become like "family" to them.