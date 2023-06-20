Tunnels, Drones And Now Network Spillage: Pakistan's Terror Plan Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

With every major event in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and its proxies always try to foment trouble and the latest addition to the nefarious plans of Pakistan is 'network spillage' into Indian territory. The signals of Pakistan-based network operators are infiltrating deep inside the Indian Territory in various villages along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an exclusive report from the Indo-Pakistan Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Republic TV has uncovered that networks of four Pakistan operators have been found 500 to 700 metres inside the Indian territory. These operating companies are Jazz, Zong, Ufone and Telenor PK. Pakistan has also established communication towers close to the International Border to felicitate network spillage, the photos of which have also been captured by Republic World.

The network spillage is reportedly not restricted to the border areas but has infiltrated deep inside the Indian territory. The network of Zong and Telenor have infiltrated 18 kilometres inside the Indian territory, which is reportedly available near Civil Secretariat of Jammu, one of the high-security zones in the region.

Pak network spillage in Indian territory concerning, says official

A senior official of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who has worked in Kashmir valley and is posted in Jammu region, told Republic that network spillage on the Indian side along border is concerning as it is next to impossible to trace the communication if network from Pakistan is used.

“If this becomes a modus operandi, then it is going to be very challenging as the use of Pakistani networks for dropping and picking of drone consignments can prove detrimental to national security,” he added.

Pakistan, in recent times, has re-strategized its plan and is now relying on tunnels and drones for the infiltration of terrorists and dropping of weapons, the first tunnel being detected a decade ago in the Chilliyari area of Samba district of Jammu and the first drone being brought down by the BSF in Hiranagar sector was in June 2020.

Rakesh Sharma, former IG BSF, told Republic World that spillage of the network is proving to be a challenge since it is used to give aid to infiltrating terrorists or smugglers. "India should try and ensure that Pakistan is not allowed to build mobile infrastructure near the international border and if it is (built), then the signal should be contained," he said.