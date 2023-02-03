Last Updated:

Fire At Turbhe Dumping Yard In Navi Mumbai, Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

A massive fire was reported at the Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai. Fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

A massive fire was reported at the Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai. Fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far. The blaze started at 7:30 pm, according to PTI. 

The report of the fire comes only two days after an elderly woman died in a blaze at a garment godown in Mumbai's Dharavi. The fire had broken out at 11:45 am on the ground floor of a two-storey structure at the Ashok Mill Compound. The blaze was extinguished after over three hours of firefighting.  

The woman, identified as Usha Londhe, 62, was rushed to a hospital. She was later declared dead. 

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Mahim at the third floor of the Nityachaya building in Mari Nagar on January 29. 

In another incident on January 26, a fire broke out in a 44-storey building at Dadar in Mumbai. The fire began in the 42nd floor at around 8:30 pm. Even after a lot of effort, the fire rose to level four. It could only be doused at around 1 am. 

On January 23, a fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai and spread to multiple shops, as per officials. The blaze flared up at around 10:15 pm in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla (west).

