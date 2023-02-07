Turkey Earthquake: Indian Rescue Teams Well Equipped, Says NDRF DIG

India's first C17 aircraft with more than 50 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities and equipment reached Adana in Turkey on Tuesday, February 7 to conduct rescue operations in the wake of three deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

First Indian C17 flight carrying 50 NDRF personnel lands in Turkey

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a team of NDRF personnel along with a specially trained dog squad and necessary equipment departed from Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad for Turkey for search and rescue operations. Notably, Turkey was hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes, killing more than 4,000 people.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 NDRF Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Türkiye. The second plane getting ready for departure."

'Govt of India has ordered the deployment of two teams of NDRF': NDRF DIG

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi said, "As we all know 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday due to which several casualties have taken place. Aftershocks and displacements were reported. The government of India has ordered the deployment of two teams of NDRF. NDRF Personnel are specially trained in urban rescue operations. A contingent of 51 persons has already landed there in Turkey. They are well equipped with canines, equipment, and Women rescuers are also present in the team."

"Indian team will also aid in the rescue operation. Dogs are specially trained to help us reach specific locations including debris and secluded areas. We are well-equipped and trained to deal with situations. Our team has just landed in Turkey and we will carry out operations very soon." the DIG said.

5.5 magnitude quake jolts Turkey again

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Turkish town of Golbasi in the Central Anatolia region of Ankara Province. "M 5.5 – 9 km ESE of Golbasi, Turkey at 8:43 am. Location:37.765°N 37.743°E and Depth:10.0 km,” reported USGS.

At least 100 aftershocks measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday morning local time.

A horrific 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning. The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep about 26 kilometres (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

Hours later, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey's Kahramanmaras region. It occurred at a depth of 7 km and the epicentre of the quake was the Elbistan region of Kahramanmaras province. The earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck central Turkey later in the evening.

The death toll has risen by 460 in the last few hours from 2,921 to 3,381, according to the Anadolu news organisation which cited the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. The most recent figure from Syrian authorities is 1,444. This puts the total death toll at 4,825.