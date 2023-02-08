Turkey Earthquake: Julie, Romio Among Four Canines Part Of India's Rescue Mission

A four-member dog squad is part of the Indian rescue contingent in Turkey. The canines -- Julie, Romeo, Honey and Rambo -- are accompanying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with 101 staff members, ANI reported. Two teams of Indian NDRF personnel have reached earthquake-torn Turkey. The first team comprised 51 members while the second, 50. The four dogs in the rescue team are sniffing experts and have the skills to help in disaster-hit regions.

Arindam Bagchi, speaking for the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on Twitter, "India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment." Further, he also shared some pictures of the rescue team loading the plane with relief aids."

pic.twitter.com/pB3ewcH1Gr — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 6, 2023

Dogs on rescue mission

The four-member dog squad will undertake search and rescue operations in earthquake-affected areas of Turkey. "The dog squad of the force and the 101 team members are self-contained in all respect and are equipped with all the necessary state-of-the-art search and rescue, and personal safety equipment," Atul Karwal, NDRF Director General, told ANI.

Karwal further said the NDRF team will assist local authorities in Turkey in relief and rescue operations as per its need.

Following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to send all necessary equipment to Turkey through special flights. NDRF crew, headed by Commandant Gurminder Singh, along with doctors and paramedics, are in Turkey to provide necessary aid.

"The Government of India is committed to providing all necessary assistance in this crisis situation to the Government of Turkey to cope with the earthquake," said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.