Turkiye Elections: PM Modi Congratulates Turkish PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan On His Re-election

Image: AP/ ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow. Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times."
Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2023
US President Joe Biden also tweeted and congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election and said that he looks forward to work together as NATO allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges.
Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2023
I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges.
