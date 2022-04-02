Turkmenistan To Promote Stalled Gas Pipeline Implementation That Will Pass Through India

As Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day visit to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan has reportedly said it will promote the implementation of a stalled gas pipeline that will pass through India. This comes amid the Turkmenistani President highlighting that Turkmen-Indian relations, having a centuries-old history - are being established on a solid foundation of equality, mutual respect, and trust, after having a delegation-level talk with President Kovind.

A joint statement released by a China-led regional conference on Afghanistan has stated, "Turkmenistan will develop trade and economic ties with Afghanistan, and continue to implement new joint projects in such important areas as energy, transport, and communications, involving Afghan companies to these projects.” The statement added, “In particular, Turkmenistan will promote the implementation of the construction of the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), which is an important aspect of trade and economic cooperation, and which will ensure the development and restoration of the social and economic infrastructure of Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday stated that the Chabahar port in Iran, developed by India, could be leveraged to boost India-Central Asian trade relations. President Ram Nath Kovind met with his Turkmenistan counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow, at Oguzhar Palace in Ashgabat on Saturday. “The Chabahar port built by India in Iran could be used to improve trade between India and Central Asia,” the President stated. The President went on to say that during the discussions, they emphasized the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Ashgabat Agreement on International Transport and Transit Corridor.

'Constructive talks held': Turkmenistan President after meeting President Kovind

President of Turkmenistan Seder Berdimuhamedov on Saturday after a delegation-level talk with Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind, in a joint statement, expressed his sincere gratitude to the President of India and all delegation members for constructive talks which were held in the environment of openness and mutual understanding, traditional characteristics of relations of both countries. It was underlined in the negotiations that deepening the interaction of the two states meets mutual interests aimed at further rapprochement and mutual understanding of nations for the long-term period.

