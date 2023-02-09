'Turn Aspirations Into Accomplishments': PM Modi Says Can't Let Opportunity Go To Waste

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government cannot let the aspirations of youth go to waste. The PM, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, said the Centre is working hard to meet the aspirations of people and turn them into accomplishments.

PM Modi said from the time India got independence till 2014, there were only 14 crore LPG connections and people also demanded LPG connections and at that time, demand was less, the cost was less but there was no work happening then. But, the current government decided to provide LPG connection to each and every house in the country.

The Centre knew there will be expenses, there will be a lot of hard work and the Centre will have to get gas from around the globe, even after knowing all this their priority was their citizens and which is why the Centre provided gas connections to over 25 crore houses.

"In the last 3-4 yrs, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of the empowerment of common people- we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country," he added.

The Prime Minister said his government seeks permanent solutions as opposed to previous regimes which never sought permanent solutions to India's problems.