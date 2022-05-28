Turtuk Army Vehicle Accident: 2-hr-long Operation Helps Save Precious Lives In Ladakh

On Friday morning, at around 8.50 am police in Nubra got a call from locals in Pachhathang that a vehicle carrying Army jawans met with an accident and rolled down a deep gorge of 80-90 feet. The area where the incident took place was some 15 kilometres from the nearest police point and was midway from the jurisdiction of two police stations. Seven jawans were martyred in the accident.

Inspector Stanzin Dorje, SHO, Nubra police station along with his team left for the spot and reached at around 9.20 AM along with Indian Army personnel. Senior officials of the Ladakh Police including SP Leh, PD Nitya, were monitoring the relief and rescue operations on a real-time basis. Additional support was also provided.

With the help of locals, Ladakh Police and Army started the relief and rescue operations that lasted for around 90 minutes in which 19 Army jawans were taken out from the deep gorge. As the injured were being taken out, a specialised team of doctors was rushed from Ladakh to 403 Field Hospital so that jawans can be given the best of the treatment.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has requested air support from Indian Air Force to airlift the critical jawans from Ladakh to Chandigarh, then to the Command Hospital of the Indian Army in Chandimandir, Panchkula. “Out of 19 injured shifted to Chandimandir, only two are in Intensive Care Unit, while others are doing fine,” said sources in the Indian Army.

“A private was carrying army troops from Nubra to Turtuk on way near Largyab, Pachhathang met with an accident while driving up the road. The driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a deep gorge approximately around 80-90 ft down the road. Rescue operations were set in motion by Leh police, Army and locals. Nineteen Jawans are critically injured and have been taken to the Hunder field unit, while 7 jawans were found dead on the spot. In this connection case FIR no 10/2022 U/S 279, 337, 304A IPC has been lodged in PS Nubra,” said an official.