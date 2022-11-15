Last Updated:

Tusker Trapped In Well In AP Tries Self-rescue, Fails; Forest Officials Chip In | WATCH

An elephant trapped in a small well in a village in Andhra Pradesh was rescued by the forest officials and the fire brigade

Abhishek Raval
elephant

IMAGE: ANI


An elephant trapped in a small well in the Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor was rescued by the forest officials and the fire brigade, on Tuesday.  

In a video shared by ANI, the elephant on the one hand can be seen stuck in the well with half the body visible and trying repeated attempts to rescue itself out. The animal is seen using its tusk and climb out of the well. On the other side, the forest and the fire department is seen breaking one side of the wall of the well with the help of a bulldozer in an rescue effort.

Well’s wall bulldozed; elephant climbs out

After the bulldozer destroyed the well's wall and cleared the debris to create enough space in front of the elephant to climb up, the tusker ascended up and ran away into the forest.  

The villagers post the rescue can also be seen running behind the elephant taking photos and videos.

IMAGE: ANI

