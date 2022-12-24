Actor Tunisha Sharma Dies, Allegedly By Hanging Herself On Set Of A TV Serial

Television actor Tunisha Sharma, known for playing the role of Shehzadi Marian in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, has died, allegedly by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial.

She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, the Waliv police said.

The actor was quite active on Instagram. Her last post, which was shared six hours ago, was captioned, "Those who are driven by their passion doesnt stop."

Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, senior inspector Kailash Barve of Waliv police station said. A police team was at the spot, he added.

Police said that they will investigate the case from both angles- murder and suicide. Meanwhile, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. All people who were present on the set during that time are being questioned, Waliv Police said.

The 20-year-old was part of shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Ishq Subhan Allah and Internet Wala Love.

She also acted in films like Dabangg 3, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Fitoor.