TV9 Walks Out Of NBDA After Alleged Attempts To Further Delay BARC Ratings For News Genre

TV9 Network has walked out of News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) over its alleged attempts to further delay the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for the news genre. Speaking to Republic, TV9 Network CEO Barun Das said that his network is not in agreement with NBDA for stalling the ratings and delaying its resumption.

"We have been writing to them (NBDA) about their stand on resumption of ratings. We haven't got any answer from them. I am not sure if it is the entire NBDA's viewpoint but as far as I'm concerned T9 Network which was a part of NBDA but clearly we are not in agreement in the first place of stalling the ratings and then delaying the resumption of the ratings," Das said.

TV9's decision to walk out comes right after NBDA made another bid to delay ratings. The NBDA's call to further delay the ratings come at a time when BARC board member and Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati said that there was no reason for the rating to further delay the matter.

"After the ministry categorically said that the rating should be brought out immediately. I found that the press release of NBDA was not pointing towards supporting the ministry's view that it should be resumed immediately. I thought they were raising unnecessary doubts and it is being proposed in some way that ratings should be further delayed. That is the fundamental disagreement I had with NBDA and therefore I decided to disconnect our association," TV9 CEO added.

Govt instructs BARC to release TV ratings for 'news genre' with immediate effect

In a big win for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami-led News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), the Centre on Wednesday instructed BARC to release monthly TRP ratings immediately for the news genre.

The official release of the I&B Ministry states, "the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has asked BARC to release the News ratings with immediate effect and also to release the last three months data, for the genre in a monthly format, for fair and equitable representation of true trends. As per the revised system, the reporting of News and Niche Genres shall be on a ‘four-week rolling average concept’."