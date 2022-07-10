Twelve New Cases Take COVID-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,236

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 10,236, a health department official said on Sunday.

Nine fresh patients have travel history, while three infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 47 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine.

Five persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 10,060.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has conducted over 7.57 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.35 per cent, the official said.

Altogether 3,41,468 people above 18 years of age have been inoculated with both doses of vaccines so far.

At least 23,596 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been immunised, while 28,116 people got the precautionary jab.

As many as 13,351 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received at least one vaccine dose, the official added.

