Twenty-four human traffickers held, 644 people rescued in 2021: NFR

Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) At least 24 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in human trafficking during the last calendar year, and 644, including women and children, were rescued from trains and stations under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway, an official said.

Of them, 83 people were rescued while they were being trafficked during 2021, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Guneet Kaur said.

"The Railway Protection Force of the NFR apprehended 24 people during the period, who were involved in human trafficking," she said in a statement issued on Monday.

Besides, the RPF of the NFR conducts regular operations at stations and in trains to curb supplies of smuggled goods.

"During 2021, the RPF recovered smuggled goods worth more than Rs 11.02 crore and apprehended 105 people involved in the transportation of contraband," Kaur said.

Smuggled goods such as ganja, brown sugar and various items of foreign origin were seized in several operations conducted during the period, she added. PTI TR BDC BDC

