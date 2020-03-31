Kashmir: Twenty Villages Declared 'red Zone' In Wake Of Rising COVID-19 Cases

In an attempt to prevent the further spread of deadly COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday declared 20 villages of Kashmir division as 'red zone'. These villages include the Parray Mohala Hajin, Chandergeer Hajin, Batagund Hajin in Bandipora district, Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abhama, Sangerwani and Khaigam in the Pulwama district, Waskura in Ganderbal, Sedew, and Ramnagri in Shopian district.

In the Srinagar district, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah and Shalteng villages have been declared as red zones. Chadoora in Budgam district of Kashmir division has also been declared as red zones.

Earlier, on Monday, authorities in south Kashmir's Shopian district declared two villages as red zones following the detection of positive cases of COVID-19 there. The two villages that were declared as red zones are Ramnagri and Sedow while adjoining villages of these tehsils were declared 'buffer zones' for the safety and well-being of the general public.

The officials said there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the areas declared as red zones and the people would stay inside their homes to ensure complete lockdown. The red zones have been declared in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, they added.

Jammu & Kashmir reports 55 COVID-19 cases

Six new cases of Coronavirus were detected in Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Union territory to 55. One of the patients is a 10-year-old boy, who had come in close contact with a person who had tested positive earlier. Meanwhile, contact tracing continues in both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said. There is a total of 51 active cases in the Union territory. While two patients have died, two others have recovered.

More than 11,500 persons are under observation in quarantine facilities or at their homes in the Union territory. Tests have been carried out on 722 persons

