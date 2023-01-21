Twin Blasts Hit Jammu's Narwal Area; At Least Six Injured, Indian Army Reaches Spot

Mysterious twin explosions have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir’s Narwal area on Saturday morning. According to the sources, at least six people have suffered injuries in these blasts. Both blasts took place in the scrap area at an interval of 5-6 minutes. Though the nature of the explosions has not yet been ascertained, the security agencies have initiated a probe into the matter. The sources also revealed that the intensity of the blasts was so loud that it was heard near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

According to the preliminary information, officials of the security agencies including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Koli have arrived at the blast site as the officials try to ascertain the nature of the blast. According to sources, the Indian Army has also been called in and it is possible that a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad will also arrive at the spot.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Friday, a blast took place in a truck carrying Urea in the Bajalta area which is almost 5-6 km away from the blast site in Narwal. Notably, the terror angle was ruled out in this blast.