Twin Blasts In Jammu: Defence Ministry Takes Stock, Rajnath Singh Speaks To Vice Air Chief

After two explosions rocked the Air Force Station of Jammu in the wee hours of Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the same. Moreover, Air Marshal Vikram Singh is also reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation. Multiple blasts were recorded in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound was captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am.

As per the ANI reports, a high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force will also reach Jammu shortly. Rajnath Singh along with Indian Army chief General MM Naravane is currently on his three-day visit to Ladakh to carry out a comprehensive review of India's operational readiness amid a stalemate with China on the next stage of disengagement at several friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Twin blasts rock Jammu Airbase

One person is said to be injured in the blast. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts rushed to the incident spot to further investigate the nature of the blast. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered an alert in the regions of Jammu as the area of blast is sensitive and no one with authorized access can enter the place. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts rushed to the spot as soon as the incident came to light to further investigate the nature of the blast.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) informed that one blast caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

The area has been cordoned off and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to visit the blast site. The National Security Guard (NSG)'s national bomb data center is also on the way to the site which is completely sanitized after the explosion.

Terrorist arrested near the incident spot

A 5kg of IED was recovered from a Lashkar terrorist found around 2-3 km away from the Jammu airport. He was arrested after the security forces found him carrying the explosives. The incident has fueled tensions amongst the security forces as the terror angle has not been ruled out.