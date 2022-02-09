Twin Pakistani Drones Pushed Back By BSF Troops In Punjab's Gurdaspur; Two Boxes Recovered

In a recent update to terror operations at the border regions, twin Pakistani drones trying to enter Indian territory were pushed back by BSF troops during the late-night hours. The first drone was spotted at 12.50 am and then at 1.30 am in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

It is learned that the BSF Jawans fired around 2 dozen rounds on these drones as they dropped two boxes in the Indian territory. The BSF officials rushed to the spot upon receiving information on the same. Massive search operations are underway in the area.

As per Republic Reports, senior officials of the Border Security Forces including the DIC of the concerned range, Prabhakar Joshi has rushed to the spot to open the recovered boxes.

It is to be noted that earlier on January 28, after a brief exchange of fire between the BSF and Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, and some ammunition were recovered. A BSF jawan was reported injured during the encounter.

In another update, the Jammu and Kashmir police on January 7 had recovered a drone from Gujral village. According to the J&K police, it is said to be a recce drone, and further investigation regarding the whereabouts of the drone and whether it came from across the border.

BSF Neutralises 3 Pakistani Smugglers In Samba

In a major anti-drug operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised three Pakistani smugglers at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector in the early hours of Sunday, February 6. The Police have recovered 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, some Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, one pistol, and one magazine. It is learned that the recovery is worth more than Rs 180 crore.

"Three smugglers coming from Pakistan neutralized in an operation by BSF troops. 36 packets of narcotics weighing about 1 kg each, Pakistan currency, one Pakistan-made cough syrup, 1 pistol, 1 magazine and 9 rounds recovered", IG BSF DK Boora in Samba, J&K told ANI.

In a press statement, the BSF mentioned, "In the early hours of Feb 6, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized 3 Pak smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt. The search of the area is in progress".

