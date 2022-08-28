'Twin Tower Demolition Executed As Per Plan, Assessment Of Site Next,' Says Noida CP

Shortly after the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were razed down to the ground, in what was termed as the 'demolition of the decade' on Sunday, August 28, the Commissioner of Police for Noida stated that the exercise has gone according to the plan. The CP also added that an assessment of the site will take place soon.

While speaking to the media in Noida after the demolition, Noida CP Alok Kumar said, "Largely exercise was executed as per plan, expert teams are on spot. Assessment is being done as of now. Only experts can ascertain the post-demolition situation. We're going to the site to assess the remnants and leftover explosives if at all they're left there."

When asked about what the police will be assessing at the site the, CP added, "Firstly we will check for any leftover explosives, which could become a major safety issue. Secondly, we will check the debris. Thirdly we need to address the smoke in the area which reduces visibility as we need to restore the traffic as quickly as possible."

Noida twin towers gone in 9 seconds

After a nine-year-long battle, the Supertech Twin Towers building located in Sector 93A of Noida have been reduced to debris in less than 9 seconds by using the 'Waterfall implosion' technique. After a dramatic explosion, the twin towers vanished as a huge cloud of smog spread over the entire area after the detonation. No other buildings in the vicinity were damaged.

#BREAKING | Supertech Twin Towers demolished in Noida; reduced to massive plumes of dust. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/KL8BSRgBHR pic.twitter.com/vNWGasm2Ki — Republic (@republic) August 28, 2022

The illegally built Apex tower was 103 metres high, whereas the Ceyane tower next to it was 97 metres. The tallest structure in India to have been annihilated with an implosion up until this point was 68 metres; it was destroyed in Kerala in 2020.

Preventive measures in place for health & environmental impact of demolition

Dr. Mrinal Sircar, Head of Pulmonology and Critical Care at Fortis Noida, in a statement to ANI, said that safety measures will be taken care of after the demolitions because professionals are keeping an eye on the issue.

Stating that the direction of the air will determine the spread of the dust particles, Dr Sircar said, “When you demolish a big structure like that there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines.”

“The dust and gases will get diluted in the air and will get dispersed. The experts who are involved in such big demolitions take care of all these things,” Dr Sircar added.

Water tankers fitted with sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and several police personnel have been deployed in order to clear the air. In addition to that, special dust machines have been installed at the demolition site in Sector 93A of Uttar Pradesh, to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place.