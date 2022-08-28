Twin Towers Demolition: What's The Impact On Air Quality Index? Here's What Data Shows

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority said there was hardly any change in the AQI data before and after the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, and added the residents of the nearby societies will be moved back to their homes by 7 pm.

In one of the first such exercises of its kind undertaken in the country, the Noida Super Tech Twin Towers were demolished successfully on August 28 at 2.30 p.m. The tower, the highest structure to be demolished in India, had a height of almost 100 metres, which made them even taller than the Qutub Minar.

Given the demolition of the Twin towers will leave behind debris of over 80,000 tonnes and dust spread across 300 metres, it is important to also track the Air Quality Index (AQI) pre and post-demolition. In light of this, the Noida Authority CEO informed that no marked changes were observed in the air quality in the locality after the demolition of the Twin Towers.

No marked changes in AQI pre and post-demolition of Noida Twin Towers: Ritu Maheshwari

"Pre and post-demolition AQI data is almost the same. Around 7 pm, the residents of nearby vacated societies will be allowed to go back to their homes. Around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff have been deployed here," said Maheshwari.

The Noida Authority CEO quoted Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation and said after the demolition, electricity supply can be resumed in the area and tweeted, "@UPPCLLKO has confirmed that the area is fit for electricity supply restoration and no damage has been observed in supply cables. Electricity supply has been restored in surrounding areas of sector 93A."

Thirty minutes prior to the Twin Tower demolition, the Air Quality Index in the locality, at 2 p.m., was 56.88, which increased to 57 AQI at 3 p.m., witnessing a meagre rise in the index. Thus, the razing down of the two 100 metre buildings didn't harm the air quality too much, according to the data.

22 anti-smog guns being used to treat air after demolition

The authorities are using anti-smog guns to clear the air of the demolition site, of the dust in the air post the razing of the Twin towers. "#TwinTowerDemolition site cleaning is underway. Area is being cleared off the demolition debris, sprinkled with water and the air is treated with 22 anti-smog guns to ensure clean & dust environment for the residents. #TwinTowers (sic)," tweeted Noida Authority.

Moreover manual and mechanical sweeping is also underway in the area along with water sprinkling.

(Image: AP/ANI)