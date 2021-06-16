Twitter Ban: UP Minister Cites Communal Content After Social Network Loses 'legal Shield'

After Twitter lost its intermediary status over its failure to comply with the new IT rules, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh welcomed the move accusing the platform of allowing communal hate to be peddled in India.

Speaking to Republic TV, the UP Minister said, "We are nearing the elections and the Opposition particularly the SP which has a track record of communal tension in the state is looking to come to power through polarisation. They are blaming the Hindus, creating a tension between Hindus and Muslims, and therefore rightly the government has applied the law of land. The law of the land has to prevail to maintain peace and we are very proud that in the last 4 years of Yogi Aditynath's rule there has been no major incident of communal violence."

FIR against Twitter over Ghaziabad viral video

Sidharth Nath Singh's comments came in reference to the recent controversy that broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a communal narrative over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. After publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy' against the state. "It is clear that these tweets were posted to further a common goal of creating a religious divide and disturbing religious harmony. Such tweets were propagated on a large scale," the UP Police noted.

Reacting to the incident, Sidharth Nath Singh said, "There is certainly mischief. The old man was hit by the people known to him of the same community. The person involved in that has a relationship with SP and this was done to create communal tensions. Social media platforms need to be held responsible."

Twitter loses legal shield & intermediary status

In a huge development on Tuesday, Twitter lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India over its failure to comply with the new IT rules, government sources revealed. The social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on June 5 after which it was warned of consequences which included losing exemption from liability as an intermediary. However, its nonadherence finally led to action being taken by the Government.

On Wednesday, government sources stated that Twitter has now lost intermediary status implying that it will be treated like any other digital news publisher now. This means that the platform's top executives may face criminal liability under the Indian Penal Code for "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted by any user. Several have questioned whether further action such as a 'Twitter ban' could not be taken.