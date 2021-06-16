Last Updated:

Twitter Breaks Silence After Losing 'legal Shield'; Strives To Comply With New IT Rules

In its 1st reaction after losing "safe harbour" immunity in India, Twitter reiterated that it is making all possible efforts to comply with the new IT rules.

In its first reaction after losing the "safe harbour" immunity in India, Twitter reiterated that it is making all possible efforts to comply with the new IT rules. A Twitter spokesperson stated on Wednesday that the interim Chief Compliance Officer had been retained by the company, the details of which will be shared with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology soon. While it earlier appointed a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer on a contractual basis, it had also invited applications for the aforesaid three posts on LinkedIn.

The social media giant also affirmed that it is regularly apprising the Ministry of the progress in compliance. The Centre's tough action implies that the platform's top executives may face criminal liability under the Indian Penal Code for "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted by any user. Other significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn enjoy this protection shield granted under Section 79 of the IT Act as they have adhered to the new rules.

Here are some of the rules for social media intermediaries: 

  • Intermediaries shall remove or disable access within 24 hours of receipt of complaints of contents that exposes the private areas of individuals, show such individuals in full or partial nudity or in a sexual act or is in the nature of impersonation including morphed images etc. Such a complaint can be filed either by the individual or by any other person on his/her behalf
  • Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules. Such a person should be a resident of India
  • Appoint a Nodal Contact Person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Such a person shall be a resident of India
  • Appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Such a person shall be a resident of India
  • Publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary
  • An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate Govt. or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries etc

