Twitter Breaks Silence After Losing 'legal Shield'; Strives To Comply With New IT Rules

In its first reaction after losing the "safe harbour" immunity in India, Twitter reiterated that it is making all possible efforts to comply with the new IT rules. A Twitter spokesperson stated on Wednesday that the interim Chief Compliance Officer had been retained by the company, the details of which will be shared with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology soon. While it earlier appointed a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer on a contractual basis, it had also invited applications for the aforesaid three posts on LinkedIn.

The social media giant also affirmed that it is regularly apprising the Ministry of the progress in compliance. The Centre's tough action implies that the platform's top executives may face criminal liability under the Indian Penal Code for "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted by any user. Other significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn enjoy this protection shield granted under Section 79 of the IT Act as they have adhered to the new rules.

