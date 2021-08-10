Last Updated:

'Social media giant falls in line': Twitter Complies With New IT Rules Post Centre's Tough Stance; Delhi HC Adjourns Hearing

After a long standoff with Twitter, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that the microblogging platform has prima facie complied with the new IT rules.

Akhil Oka

After a long standoff with Twitter, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that the microblogging platform has prima facie complied with the new IT rules. During the last hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma sought time to verify Twitter's appointment of Vinay Prakash as its Chief Compliance Officer and Resident Grievance Officer and Shahin Komath as the Nodal Contact Person. Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya told the court that the permanent officials will report directly to Twitter's US office.

When Justice Rekha Palli sought the ASG's response, he said, "Our affidavit should be on record. But prima facie, they have appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person. As of date, they appear to be in compliance". After recording this submission, the court gave the Centre time to file its reply and adjourned the matter to October 5.

Twitter's tussle over IT rules

The plea in question was filed by advocate Amit Acharya arguing that the microblogging platform must perform its statutory and executive duties as it is a "significant social media intermediary" as per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Emphasising that he is deprived of his statutory right to lodge a complaint in the capacity as a Twitter user, the lawyer had sought a direction for the appointment of a Resident Grievance Officer. At the outset, Justice Palli made it clear that the microblogging service has no choice but to comply if the rules are in place.

After weeks of inaction, Twitter India apprised the IT Ministry of its physical contact address in India and also published the compliance report for the period from May 26, 2021, to June 25, 2021. On the other hand, sources in the government warned that the social media giant will lose its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. On losing intermediary status, the platform's top executives may face criminal liability under the Indian Penal Code for "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted by any user. 

Here are the key rules for social media intermediaries: 

  • Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules. Such a person should be a resident of India
  • Appoint a Nodal Contact Person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Such a person shall be a resident of India
  • Appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Such a person shall be a resident of India
  • Publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary
  • An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate Govt. or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries etc
  • In cases where significant social media intermediaries remove or disable access to any information on their own accord, then a prior intimation for the same shall be communicated to the user who has shared that information with a notice explaining the grounds and reasons for such action. Users must be provided with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action taken by the intermediary

