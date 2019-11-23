Twitter Crowns Amit Shah As 'Chanakya Of Indian Politics' After Maharashtra Govt Formation

The internet is abuzz in Maharashtra after Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on the morning of November 23. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi praised Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that he has once again proved he is the real 'Chanakya of Indian politics'.

The BJP claimed to form its government in Maharastra on Saturday morning following which the governor Bhagat Singh Koshayri urged the center to withdraw the President’s rule in the state of Maharashtra.

The Chanakya of Indian Politics

Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, "@AmitShah has once again proved that he is the real Chanakya of Indian politics."

A user wrote, "Sheh aur Maat! Ultimate chess move. Checkmate. #Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis takes oath as Chief Minister. @AjitPawarSpeaks as deputy chief minister. BJP's #Chanakya @AmitShah trumps the other Chanakyas on the block? @PMOIndia congratulates CM, Dy CM.Ajit Pawar defects with 20+ MLA"

Another user wrote, "By solving #MaharastraPoliticalCrisis As per people's perception, #Motabhai has proved again that he is the only modern days #chanakya & practice #chanakyaniti in best way. Thanks @AmitShah ji for saving maharashtra from 'Ravan Raj' of congress through #MaharashtraGovtFormation"

Another user wrote, "Everyone is Chanakya until a real Chanakya makes his move.#AmitShah #MaharashtraPolitics #MaharashtraGovtFormation #Motabhai #ShivaSena #SanjayRaut #chanakya"

