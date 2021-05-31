Twitter Has To Comply With New IT Rules, Observes Delhi HC; Issues Notice & Adjourns Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the plea against Twitter for purported non-compliance with the Centre's new IT rules until July 6. The petition filed by advocate Amit Acharya argued that Twitter must perform its statutory and executive duties as it is a "significant social media intermediary" as per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Maintaining that he is deprived of his statutory right to lodge a complaint in the capacity as a Twitter user, he sought a direction for the appointment of a Resident Grievance Officer.

At the outset, Justice Rekha Palli made it clear that the microblogging service has no choice but to comply if the rules are in place. Appearing for Twitter, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya submitted that his client has now complied with the IT rules and appointed the Resident Grievance Officer on May 28, a claim which was refuted by the Centre. Recording this submission, the court issued notice to Twitter directing a response on the plea within three weeks and gave the petitioner time to file a rejoinder.

Centre comes down heavily on Twitter

On May 25, Twitter released a statement affirming that it will strive to comply with the guidelines. Expressing commitment towards protecting freedom of speech and privacy, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the Union government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform. Lamenting the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, it back a collaborative approach to safeguard the interests of the people. Taking strong objection, the Ministry of Electronics & IT dubbed the company's statement as an attempt to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy.

Observing that these rules were framed after the widest possible consultations including with representatives of social media platforms, it expressing commitment to the freedom of speech and expression. At the same time, it raised questions over Twitter for showing certain locations of Ladakh as China, refusing to block contents that sought to incite violence and not taking action on posts promoting vaccine hesitancy and those featuring the 'Indian variant' term. As per sources, other significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have already shared details with the Ministry as per the requirement of the new guidelines.

