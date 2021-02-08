Twitter India Looking For Public Policy Director After Current Head Mahima Kaul Resigns

Twitter's Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, Mahima Kaul, has resigned from her post citing personal reasons, the social media firm confirmed on Saturday. According to a senior company official, Kaul, who resigned in January will be with the company till March to help with the smooth transitioning. The company has now listed the job opening on LinkedIn.

Twitter India's public policy head steps down

"At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break. It's a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role, we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition," Monique Meche, Vice President, Twitter Public Policy, said in a statement.

The development comes amid the tussle between the Indian government and Twitter over deletion of accounts that had been tweeting with an objectionable hashtag over the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Twitter India looking for Public Policy Director

Twitter has posted a job opening on LinkedIn for the post of Public Policy Director. The Job Description reads as follows:

"The Public Policy team acts as Twitter’s ambassadors to government policymakers, regulators, and civil society groups on public policy issues. We focus on addressing issues such as advocating for an Open Internet, freedom of expression, privacy, online safety, net neutrality, and data protection to advance the interests of Twitter and our customers. In addition, we serve as the #TwitterForGood team and provide guidance, resources, and support for Twitter’s Corporate Social Responsibility mission."

Government issues notice to Twitter

Last week, the government directed Twitter to comply with its order to remove contents/accounts related to farmer genocide hashtags and warned that the microblogging platform may face "penal action" for non-compliance of its order, PTI reported quoting government sources.

Government sources said that Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite specific order for blocking. Twitter is an ‘intermediary' and is obliged to obey the direction of the government, sources said, adding that the platform may face penal action for not complying with government orders.

Government notice quoted more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including constitutional benches as to what is public order and what the rights of authorities are. IT ministry sources asserted that Twitter cannot assume the role of the court and justify non-compliance.

(With agency inputs)